DraftKings Sportsbook launched in Arkansas a little over a month ago, and right now, they're offering $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code. Use those bonus bets to wager on any of your favorite teams on Tuesday, including the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals, and boost your Arkansas sports betting bankroll in the process. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

We're over a month into the MLB season and all five teams in the NL Central are above .500. The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a 15-13 start and will visit the Pittsburgh Padres on Tuesday for a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Kyle Leahy is the scheduled starter for St. Louis while Pittsburgh hasn't yet announced its starter. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings still list the Pirates as the -163 favorites and the Cardinals are +135 underdogs for Tuesday's matchup.

Then the Kansas City Royals will also be on the road against the Sacramento Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City is coming off a sweep of the Angels to improve to 11-17 on the season and had a day off to prep for this three-game series. Kris Bubic will get the start for the Royals, who are the -120 favorites, and the Athletics are priced at +100 with Aaron Civale scheduled to make the start. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.