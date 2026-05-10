DraftKings Sportsbook has been live in Arkansas since the end of March, but the new DraftKings Arkansas promo code still gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are both options for Arkansas sports betting on Sunday. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

St. Louis continues to defy the oddsmakers and experts this season, as the Cardinals are currently contending in the National League Central after being predicted to finish near the bottom of the majors. They wrap up their four-game series in San Diego on Sunday afternoon, with Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy (4-3, 4.93 ERA) scheduled to start against Padres starter Walker Buehler (2-2, 5.64 ERA). The Cardinals are +1600 to win the division and +260 to make the playoffs.

Kansas City had much higher expectations entering the season, and it is starting to get on track after a rough start to the campaign. The Royals went on a five-game winning streak to open the month, and they wrap up their series with the Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball. DraftKings has the Royals at +300 to win the American League Central and +175 to make the playoffs. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.