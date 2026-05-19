Arkansas sports fans have plenty to be excited for this week, with the Western Conference Finals matchup we expected for months now underway with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the San Antonio Spurs. And this year, while the Thunder chase a repeat championship, Arkansas sports bettors can join in the action via a national sportsbook at DraftKings. Arkansas residents can boost their bankroll for the action through the latest Arkansas DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Thunder are off Tuesday, but the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are among the teams in play for Arkansas sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Thunder don't play tonight, but Oklahoma City fans don't need to wait until Wednesday to start locking in your sports betting picks. After a 122-115 double-overtime upset loss to the Spurs on Monday, the Thunder are 6.5-point favorites at home in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds at DraftKings ahead of their Wednesday Game 2 matchup. The over/under is set at 215.5 points for NBA betting. Even with the Game 1 loss, the Thunder are still the favorites to win the series at -115 odds, compared to the Spurs as -105 underdogs. OKC is the +125 favorite to win the NBA Finals for futures betting at DraftKings.

Speaking of disappointments, it's been a rough start for the Kansas City Royals (20-28), who finally snapped a six-game losing streak with a 2-0 win Sunday to avoid being swept by the Cardinals. The Royals' slow start has moved their playoff odds to +270 at DraftKings, and they play another of the more disappointing teams in the AL on Tuesday – the Boston Red Sox. Kansas City has a challenging matchup Tuesday, though, with Boston starting Ranger Suarez, who hasn't allowed a run over 17 1/3 innings in his last three starts. For MLB betting, the Red Sox are -129 favorites, with the Royals listed as +107 underdogs in the latest Tuesday MLB odds at DraftKings. The Cardinals are in action against the Pirates on Tuesday as well, and both Pittsburgh and St. Louis are priced at -110 odds. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.