DraftKings Sportsbook went live in Arkansas last month, and the new DraftKings Arkansas promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Oklahoma City Thunder, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are all popular regional teams available for Arkansas sports betting this weekend. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Thunder continue to gain popularity in neighboring states, as they are eyeing a second consecutive championship this season. They have jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Suns in their first-round series, and they are 9.5-point road favorites in Game 3 on Saturday. DraftKings has Oklahoma City priced at -210 to win the Western Conference and -125 to win the NBA Finals.

Baseball bettors have plenty to look forward to this weekend as well, including regional teams like the Cardinals and Royals. St. Louis is off to a winning start, but it is still a +500 longshot to make the playoffs. Kansas City has struggled early in the season, so its playoff odds have fallen from +110 to +245. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.