For the first time, Arkansas residents can wager through a national sportsbook in DraftKings for postseason basketball, and DraftKings is offering one of the best sportsbook promos to begin your online sports betting experience. The latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, and on Tuesday, that can be used on the NBA Play-In Tournament, NHL, MLB, and more for Arkansas sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder, a favorite NBA team of many Arkansas residents, are seeking to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and they have nearly a full week to rest before their first playoff game. The Thunder are the top seed in the West after going 64-18, and will host Game 1 on Sunday. The Thunder sat their starters for the final two games, but before that, they went 19-1 over a 20-game stretch to enter the playoffs red-hot. For NBA futures betting at DraftKings, the Thunder have -160 odds to win the West and +110 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers go head-to-head in an AL Central battle with two teams starting former All-Stars who are coming off rough outings. The Royals are starting Cole Ragans, who exited his last start on Wednesday after being hit in the hand and was charged with three runs. The Tigers are starting Framber Valdez, who allowed eight runs in five innings to the Twins on Wednesday. For MLB betting, the Tigers are -126 favorites, while the Royals are +104 underdogs in the latest Tuesday MLB odds at DraftKings. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.