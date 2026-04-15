DraftKings is officially live in Arkansas, and the new DraftKings Arkansas promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Arkansas sports betting is heading into an exciting time of the year, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are eyeing another title run, while the Cardinals and Royals are in action as well. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Oklahoma City is the defending NBA champion and finished with the best record in the regular season again this year, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder will play their first game on Sunday afternoon, and they are +110 favorites to win the NBA Finals. They are also priced at +390 to win three consecutive titles in a special wager available at DraftKings.

In baseball betting, the Cardinals are off to a solid start this season after being projected to finish near the bottom of the standings. They are in third place in the National League Central, but they are still +900 longshots to make the playoffs. Kansas City is struggling to meet expectations to this point, going 7-10 through its first 17 games. The Royals are +130 to make the postseason and -150 to miss the field. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.