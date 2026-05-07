Arkansas sports betting added DraftKings Sportsbook to its list of legal operators in March and right now you can take advantage with the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Regional favorites like the Oklahoma City Thunder and St. Louis Cardinals will both be in action on Thursday, making it the perfect time to utilize this DraftKings promo code. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns and managed a 108-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Game 2 is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night in Oklahoma City, which is only a few hours from Arkansas' western border. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Thunder as 15.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is 210.5.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of baseball's pleasant surprises this season, as they're currently second in the loaded NL Central with an 21-15 record. They'll visit the San Diego Padres (22-14) for a nationally-televised matchup on Thursday night that starts at 10 p.m. ET. San Diego is also second in the NL West and is the -175 favorite in the MLB odds from DraftKings while St. Louis is the +144 underdog. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.