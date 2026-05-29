DraftKings Arkansas promo code is now live: Score $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 bet

DraftKings Arkansas launched earlier this year and now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code in "The Natural State" to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals both have sizable fanbases in Arkansas, and both teams will be in action on Friday night if you're interested in putting this DraftKings sign-up bonus to work for Arkansas sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

After posting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in a decade, the Royals find themselves in a tight spot as we approach June. They're 22-34 heading into a three-game series on the road against the Texas Rangers. The series will be played in Arlington and Kansas City is 7-17 on the road this season, which is a trend that needs to be reversed if the Royals are to get back into contention in the American League. They're now listed at +600 to make the 2026 MLB Playoffs and +9000 to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have missed the postseason in each of the last three years and looked primed for a rebuild after trading away several veterans this offseason. However, they've found an early-season spark and enter a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a 29-25 record. That's good for second place in the NL Central, where all five teams are currently above .500. The Cardinals are now listed at +475 to make the playoffs and are +15000 to win the World Series. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.