DraftKings is live in Arkansas, and new users can take advantage of the current DraftKings promo code, which gives $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager ahead of a weekend filled with MLB action and the beginnings of the NHL and NBA playoffs. Friday features a pair of NBA Play-In Tournament games before the 2026 NBA playoffs officially begin, including the Oklahoma City Thunder in action on Sunday for Arkansas sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals travel to New York on Friday to begin a three-game series against one of American sports' most recognizable teams, the Yankees. The Royals haven't won a season series against the Yankees since 2014, but they are sending a red-hot pitcher to the mound to begin to try and change that on Friday. Probable starter Michael Wacha has allowed just one run in 21 innings this season, resulting in a 0.43 ERA across three starts. He's coming off eight shutout innings against the White Sox on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Yankees are starting 25-year-old Cam Schlittler, who has a 2.49 ERA in four starts this season.

Many Arkansas residents may choose to rally around the nearby Oklahoma City Thunder this postseason, and the odds indicate that's a good bet. The Thunder, who won last year's title and had the best record in the NBA this season, are +110 favorites to win the NBA Finals and -160 favorites to win the Western Conference at DraftKings. Most of the Thunder's toughest competitions seem to come from the West, according to DraftKings' odds, with the West's Spurs (+500) and Nuggets (+850), along with the East's Celtics (+550), as the only other teams with odds within +1500 at DraftKings to win it all. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.