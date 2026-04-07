April brings ample online sports betting opportunities in a variety of sports, and now, Arkansas residents can partake in the action with a national sportsbook. With DraftKings now in Arkansas, new users can use the newest DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on Tuesday, playing the Los Angeles Lakers as one Arkansas sports betting option. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Thunder play the Lakers for the second time in less than a week, making easy work of Los Angeles in a 43-point win (139-96) in Oklahoma City on Thursday. However, this time, the Thunder travel to Los Angeles, and the Lakers will be without their two leading scorers, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) both out. Both suffered their injuries against the Thunder on Thursday. Oklahoma City has won five straight games and is 17-1 over its last 18 contests entering a 10:30 p.m. ET start on Tuesday. The Thunder are 16.5-point favorites in the latest NBA odds at DraftKings.

Meanwhile, two nearby MLB teams, the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals, are in action. The Royals (-102) have an afternoon game against the Guardians (-118), starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Cardinals send their ace to the mound with Matthew Liberatore making his third start of the season. The 26-year-old has performed every bit as an ace, allowing just one run in each of his first two starts and having a 1.64 ERA entering Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. ET start against Washington. The Nationals are -115 favorites, while the Cardinals are -105 underdogs in the latest Tuesday MLB odds at DraftKings. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.