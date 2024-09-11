College football may have started already, but there’s still time to get involved with the betting action and claim some extra value with the DraftKings new user promo.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

If you’re a college football fan who would like to add a new layer to their fandom, it might be time to sign up for one of the top U.S. online sportsbooks. DraftKings, one of the most popular operators on the market, is currently offering $250 in bonus bets after an initial bet of $5, plus a month of NFL+ Premium.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Let’s talk about how to access and maximize this offer.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

Accessing this bonus is as simple as can be; you don’t even need to enter a code. Just sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking “Claim Bonus” on this page, make a deposit, and wager $5 to be credited with $250 worth of bonus bets. You will earn the bonus bets package whether your qualifying wager wins or loses, so any bet will work just fine for this promo.

You’ll also receive a free month of NFL+ Premium as part of this DraftKings bonus offer when you sign up. With this subscription, you’ll have access to special features like NFL RedZone, live game streaming, game replays and NFL Films, just to name a few perks.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions for DraftKings promo

If you’re at least 21 years old in a state where DraftKings is legal and active, and do not have a DraftKings account already, you are eligible to access this offer. Your first deposit must be at least the $5 required to make a qualifying bet, and that initial wager can be on any DraftKings market.

You’ll receive your bonus bets by way of 10 bonus tokens worth $25 each, which will expire seven days after they are issued. These bonus bets must be wagered and won back before they can be withdrawn, and for any bets you win with your bonus bets, you will receive a cash return of just the profit, not your stake as you would receive with a regular cash bet.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Claiming the DraftKings promo is rather simple, and no promo code is required. Just head to DraftKings’ website by clicking “Claim Bonus” one one of this page’s banners or download the mobile app and begin to follow the instructions for signing up. Notably, this will include submitting personal information like your date of birth, name, and contact information.

Once you’ve agreed to the terms and conditions and launched your account, you’re ready to link a payment method so you can make a deposit and start betting. Remember to start out by making a wager that qualifies you for the bonus bets package, and then to use your bonus bets before they expire.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

With DraftKings, users have access to plenty of different sports betting leagues, teams and bet types, but right now, no market is deeper than college football. With 134 FBS schools this season, there are dozens of games every weekend, and DraftKings offers you odds on almost all of them.

This Saturday, Cincinnati will take a short trip north for a Southwest Ohio rivalry clash with Miami of Ohio, with the iconic Victory Bell trophy on the line. The only ranked matchup of the day will kick off shortly afterward, with No. 24 Boston College looking to pull off a road upset of No. 6 Missouri. In the afternoon will be a unique edition of the Apple Cup, with Washington and Washington State meeting as non-conference foes for the first time since the effective dissolution of the Pac-12.

Home Team (Moneyline) Away Team (Moneyline) Spread Total Miami OH (+142) Cincinnati (-170) Cincinnati -3.5 46 Missouri (-800) Boston College (+550) Missouri -16.5 54 Washington (-205) Washington State (+170) Washington -5 56

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings got started by running daily fantasy contests, but has since expanded its footprint in the industry. The company was a pioneer in the U.S. legal online sports betting space and is now one of the most popular platforms on the market. It’s not hard to see why, starting with an interface that is well-designed and almost universally reported as being very easy to use, even for new sports bettors.

This operator is known for offering plenty of boosts to existing users, so there’s plenty of extra value available long after the welcome bonus. Sometimes, these are associated with certain games or markets, but at times there is lots of freedom as to how to apply these perks. In terms of those teams and leagues that are available, DraftKings does a good job of offering plenty of variety and fair odds on the top U.S. leagues, and even offers odds on more niche competitions like esports.

Playing with DraftKings is often smooth and easy, but if you do struggle, there are 24/7 customer service options. Finally, this platform makes it easy to deposit and withdraw funds, with plenty of compatible payment methods available, and seamless financial transaction operations.