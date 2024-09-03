DraftKings: Get $250 in bonus bets and a month of NFL+ Premium

DraftKings’ new user promotion is ready to be used on Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

DraftKings Sportsbook has increased its welcome offer ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season. Currently, new users who sign up and place a $5 bet can claim $250 in bonus bets. In addition, new users will get access to one month of NFL+ Premium for free. The offer is available to all new users in markets where DraftKings currently operates. This article will guide you through the offer and how to make the best use of it.

21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt'l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings promo

New users who have yet to create a DraftKings account are eligible to claim its new welcome offer, which is a two-part promotion. The first part of the DraftKings promotion is a standard bet-and-get promotion; users will earn $250 in bonus bets after placing their first wager on any market, as long as they wager a minimum of $5.

The second part of the promotion offers users one month of free access to NFL+ Premium. This is usually valued at $14.99 per month, but new DraftKings users will get one month of unlimited access for free.

DraftKings promo Terms and conditions

In order to claim the DraftKings sign-up promotion, users must be at least 21 years old. In addition, they must not have previously created a DraftKings account. Users must also be in a state where DraftKings legally operates. Users are required to make a minimum deposit of $5. The first wager required to activate the promotion can be on any market, but a minimum risk of $5 is required.

Bonus bets are issued as 10 separate $25 bets. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued. They have zero cash value and cannot be withdrawn until wagered once. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of winning wagers.

Explaining NFL+ Premium

As mentioned above, in addition to $250 in bonus bets, new users will also get access to one free month of NFL+ Premium. What exactly is NFL+ Premium?

NFL+ Premium is the league’s subscription streaming service that is intended to bolster the fan experience for NFL fans. The service offers access to the following:

Live audio of all NFL games

Live phone streaming of local and primetime games

NFL Red Zone

NFL Network

Condensed replays of games

All-22 footage, narrated by former NFL players and coaches

Advanced analytics

The service allows users to dig deeper into what they watched over the weekend. If you’re looking to improve your knowledge of the league to help with betting or fantasy, it’s invaluable information. Red Zone is one of the preferred ways for fans to consume an NFL Sunday and most cable subscribers charge extra for it. With NFL+ Premium, you get access to that channel and much more.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

This DraftKings promotion is certainly worth a look. If you’re looking to sign-up and get involved, simply follow these steps:

Follow any of the links or banners on this page to get taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Make sure to enter required personal information such as your name, date of birth and address in order to verify your identity. Create an account using your email address and password. You will use this information each time you log in to your account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app so you can place and track bets while you’re on the move. Deposit a minimum of $5 with any of the available funding methods, such as online banking or bank card. Place your first bet on any market, making sure to risk at least $5 in the process.

Once your first bet is placed and graded, DraftKings will credit your account with 10 $25 bonus bets, totaling $250. In addition, you will receive an email with details on how to claim your free trial of NFL+ Premium.

What can you bet on?

While you can bet on any sport to claim this promotion, a lot of the attention this week will be on Week 1 of the NFL season. We will get meaningful NFL action for the first time since February, as all 32 teams are in action. There are 16 games, beginning with the season opener on Thursday, where the defending champions host the reigning MVP (Lamar Jackson).

Betting Type Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Spread Bet -3.0 (-102) +3.0 (-118) Moneyline Bet -155 +130 Total Bet Over 46.5 (-108) Under 46.5 (-112)

While this is the first game and one of the more appealing matchups on paper, there are plenty of other storylines to cover across the league. We’ll get our first look at standout rookies such as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. In addition, we’ll see quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins (Atlanta) and Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh) in their respective new uniforms for the first time. The New England Patriots will play their first game coached by someone other than Bill Belichick since 1999. The new season always brings plenty of intrigue.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings is consistently one of the highest-rated sportsbooks in the industry, and that’s reflected by its usage numbers by bettors. DraftKings consistently ranks either first or second in nationwide betting handle and revenue generated.

The DraftKings experience is highlighted by its easy-to-use mobile app. The user experience is smooth and the interface shows no signs of lagging or slowing down, which is imperative if you are trying to submit a bet before kick-off or if you want to place a live bet.

In terms of both the quality and quantity of options available to bettors, it’s hard to match what DraftKings offers. They post betting lines for a wide variety of sports, while also offering creative and niche markets across those sports. The odds remain competitive compared to the industry.

While the welcome offer mentioned in this article is nice, DraftKings also makes sure to reward its loyal active and current bettors. Users can find daily promotions in their app, ranging from boosts to bonus bets.

Depositing and withdrawing your money is easy, safe and secure. DraftKings offers a wide variety of funding options including online banking, your bank card or PayPal. Withdrawing your money is also simple, with it usually only taking a day or two before the money is in the account of your choosing.

If you run into any issues, DraftKings customer service can be reached through live chat on the mobile app. In addition, you can email them or direct message them on any of its social media channels.