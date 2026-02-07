The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet at Levi's Stadium on Sunday with the NFL's championship on the line. Kickoff for the Big Game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and Seattle is favored by 4.5 in the latest NFL odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 45.5 points. However, there are hundreds of ways to bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots, and one of the more popular options will be touchdown props. Picking which players score touchdowns in NFL games has become an industry of its own, and DraftKings is taking it to another level on Sunday with their King of the End Zone contest.

Any player who wins a qualifying $5 wager listed under the TD scorer tab (First TD scorer, Anytime TD scorer, 2+ TDs, etc.) will win a share of $4 million in bonus bets. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has a DraftKings King of the End Zone strategy designed to maximize your share of the $4 million in bonus bets. He is zeroing in on Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins anytime touchdown scorer (+425) as his top King of the End Zone pick for Sunday.

White went 718-623-37 on NFL against-the-spread picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in ATS picks. He's also gone 22-15-1 (+545) in his last 38 over/under picks, and now he's sharing his DraftKings King of the End Zone picks for Patriots vs. Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Patriots DraftKings King of the End Zone best bets (odds subject to change):

Top pick: Mack Hollins, Patriots (+425)

Alternate options: Patriots D/ST (+500), Cooper Kupp, Seahawks (+260)

"I think Hollins is the most undervalued player in the props market for the Super Bowl, and I love taking him for DraftKings' King of the End Zone. That's because right beneath him in anytime TD odds is TreVeyon Henderson (+500), and most people bargain hunting for a longshot who could win the award are going to see Henderson's name and realize his big play potential makes him a great pick for this contest," White said.

"While that's true, that means there are probably going to be a lot more KotEZ tokens used on Henderson than Hollins, who has operated as a co-WR1 or even Drake Maye's primary receiver in big games throughout the season. Hollins' two touchdowns on the season were both short yardage and came in September, but he's had 10 receptions of 20+ yards since, including two in his return from IR in the AFC Championship when the Patriots' pass game did virtually nothing else outside of his catches."

Alternate options: Patriots D/ST, Cooper Kupp, Seahawks D/ST

"If you're looking elsewhere, I expect there will be a ton of people on Seahawks D/ST thinking Rashid Shaheed could break a kickoff return for a touchdown, and I would rather instead go with the Patriots D/ST and hope Marcus Jones comes through with the special teams TD or the creative play calls by Zak Kuhr cause Sam Darnold to see ghosts once again and give up a long defensive score," White said. "On the Seahawks' side, I think Kupp will be the forgotten option, and he should be more involved in the offense than someone like Shaheed."