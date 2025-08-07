One of the most frustrating parts of sports is player injuries. While injuries are a part of the game, they add a layer of gloom and take away from a potential result. Injuries can also impact sports bettors, especially those who make wagers on player props. DraftKings, which is giving new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5 or more plus over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket, recently launched a new feature to combat the issue. Let's learn more about DraftKings' new refund policy that will have you covered if a player you bet on leaves a game due to injury.

The policy is called "Early Exit," and it applies to player prop bets. If a player is injured, leaves the game early and does not return, bettors get a concession on that wager. The guideline applies to single slips, parlays and same-game parlays, but in different ways. For single bets, bettors will get credited their stake if the Early Exit criteria is met. For parlays and same-game parlays, the leg involving the injured player is voided and the bet is adjusted to reflect new odds. These bets are paid out if they win with the remaining live legs.

Early Exit only applies to players who start a game. For NFL and WNBA contests, the injury must occur in the first quarter. In NHL, the injury must occur in the first period. In the NBA regular season, a first-quarter injury is eligible for Early Exit. In the postseason, this will be pushed to the entire first half. Pitchers in MLB must leave before recording three outs, while hitters must not make a second plate appearance. In soccer, players must be subbed off before halftime. Substitutions at halftime are not included. In golf tournaments, players must withdraw before the start of the second round.

Bets that aren't eligible for Early Exit are live player props, props that have already settled before the injury, Under props (these pay out regardless of the injury) or if the player gets injured after the designated timeframe.

This type of program is not unique to DraftKings. Fanatics has a similar guideline called Fair Play, and a lot of DFS operators have similar policies when players leave games early. While DraftKings has occasionally made widespread decisions when it comes to player injuries, this new guideline presents a clear standard for disputed bets going forward.

