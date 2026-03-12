DraftKings Sportsbook officially introduced golf same-game parlays, making now the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The 2026 Players Championship is underway, while four golf majors are right around the corner. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings golf same-game parlays overview

DraftKings is the first and only sportsbook with golf same-game parlays, giving bettors an additional way to wager on one of the most popular sports at this time of the year. Users can now pair wagers like tournament outright winners with round markets and props. Golf SGPs are available pre-tournament and between rounds, with live betting currently unavailable.

Golf bettors can now combine more markets than ever, while also allowing multiple bets for the same player. A golfer's tournament finish, round score and other performance props can all be combined into a single ticket. Markets that have the SGP tag at DraftKings are eligible for this feature.

Popular markets that can be used for golf SGPs are top region, top group, tournament head-to-head, end of round leader and round scores. Performance props include birdies, putts, pars and bogeys, with the option to take full tournament lines or individual round lines.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.