The 2025 NFL preseason continues with a three-game slate on Friday, and there are NFL props and NFL odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Friday NFL schedule features Falcons vs. Lions (-3.5), Panthers vs. Browns (+6) and Patriots vs. Commanders (+6.5).

Detroit is coming off a blowout loss to the Chargers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, but SportsLine expert Eric Cohen expects the Lions to bounce back on Friday. He is backing Detroit -3.5 with his NFL preseason bets.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, hit three of four win totals best bets last season, two of four division winner best bets, and had the Eagles to win the NFC at +600 odds. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions likely won big.

Best Friday NFL preseason parlay at DraftKings:

Lions -3.5 vs. Falcons

Over 33.5 points in Browns vs. Panthers



Commanders +6.5 vs. Patriots

Combining Cohen's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to win $573).

Lions -3.5 (-108) vs. Falcons

"Ignore the fact that Detroit looked horrendous last week in the Hall of Fame Game, Atlanta was somehow worse than that last year in the preseason," Cohen said. "Plus, the prospect of seeing Easton Stick and Emory Jones play most of the time for the Falcons is enough reason to fade them. At some point, former 3rd round pick Hendon Hooker has to show something for Detroit at quarterback and he should play with the top unit on Friday. Lions roll on the road."

Over 33.5 points (-115) in Panthers vs. Browns

"In each of their last four preseason games dating back to 2023, Cleveland has given up 23 or more points. Meanwhile, opponents have scored double-digit points on the Panthers in all six preseason games over the last two years," Cohen said. "Hey, I'm trying to find a fun trend to handicap this game...cut me some slack! Looking forward to seeing the debut of Shedeur Sanders in a Cleveland uniform so let's root for some points."

Commanders +6.5 (-110) vs. Patriots

"When these two teams played last year in August, Washington won 20-10 despite playing Trace McSorley and Jeff Driskel at quarterback," Cohen said. "I know Mike Vrabel wants to make an imprint as head coach on his new team but this is a lot of points to lay in a meaningless exhibition game. I'd say the result ends up within four points either way."

