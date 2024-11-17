Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 11 of the NFL season offers something for everyone as the stretch run and playoff push approach. It offers the largest favorite of the season to date, as the Detroit Lions are 13.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Some of Sunday’s top matchups include the Chicago Bears attempting to right the ship at home against Green Bay, the Ravens visiting Pittsburgh for a classic AFC North matchup, Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, and the Bengals visiting the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New users who sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of kick-off on Sunday afternoon can claim $200 worth of bonus bets after placing their first $5 qualifying wager.

Bet type Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers Spread -3 (118) +3 (-102) Money line -175 +145 Total Over 48 (-112) Under 48 (-108)

Bet type Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108) Money line +110 -130 Total Over 46.0 (-112) Under 46.0 (-108)

Bet type Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Money line +102 -122 Total Over 48.0 (-112) Under 48.0 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first wager of at least $5 on any market. No promo code is required, and users don’t need to win their initial bet to qualify for the bonus. The bonus is granted as eight separate $25 bets.

The bet-and-get promotion is a popular offer across the industry, and for good reason. It allows users to explore the DraftKings platform, familiarize themselves with its markets and bet types and place wagers with bonus bets instead of their own funds. With just a $5 initial wager required, the barrier to entry is relatively low.

For example, a user might place a $5 bet on the Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore game on Sunday afternoon. Once the bet settles, they’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets, which can be used on any market over the next week, including NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, NHL, soccer or any other sporting event happening during that period.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

To be eligible for the DraftKings new user offer, users must be 21 or older and located in a state where DraftKings operates. After signing up and making a minimum $5 deposit, customers can place their first bet. Once that bet settles, they’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets expire after seven days and can only be used once. Please note that the bonus bet amount itself isn’t included in any potential winnings.

DraftKings betting markets

In the world of sports betting in the United States, the NFL reigns supreme. No other sport attracts as much betting attention as a typical NFL game, with marquee matchups like the Week 11 Kansas City-Buffalo game drawing especially high interest.

While traditional betting options like the spread, total and money line are the most common for NFL games, DraftKings sets itself apart by offering an extensive range of additional betting opportunities. Users can place bets on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props and many other niche markets, giving bettors more ways to get in on the action.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is committed to responsible betting by providing users with a range of tools, resources and guidance in order to ensure a safe and controlled betting experience.

Users can set various limits, including deposit, wager and time limits. Users can also restrict specific payment methods. The app also sends regular reminders to help users stay mindful during peak betting periods. For those seeking a break, DraftKings offers options to temporarily pause their account or fully self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When approached responsibly, sports betting can enhance the excitement of the game. DraftKings strives to equip all users with the necessary tools for a secure and enjoyable betting experience.

Betting NFL Week 11 at DraftKings

DraftKings is considered one of the top sportsbooks available online. Its welcome offer, which awards users $200 in bonus bets after placing an initial $5 wager, is one of the simplest promotions in the industry to claim.

Entering Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated and it feels like they haven’t been near the top of their game. In Week 1, they could have easily lost if Isaiah Likely’s cleat was a size smaller. In the last two weeks, they’ve had games come down to the wire and go their way based on a coin flip and blocked field goal.

This week, the Chiefs are underdogs as they head to Buffalo. While the Bills have gotten regular season wins over the Chiefs, they still haven’t done so in the playoffs. It should be a phenomenal game, but will it be enough to see the final unbeaten team go down?