The DraftKings Sports & Casino app is now available across all 50 states, just in time for the first full Sunday of the 2026 NFL season. The company's all-in-one sports experience now offers users access to Sportsbook, Fantasy, and Prediction Markets where available, all in one app. Exact products and markets vary by jurisdiction. Eligible new users can also take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which provides $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager, paid within 21 days. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager:

NFL Week 1 games on DraftKings

Texans vs. Bills: Buffalo -1.5, total 44.5

Eagles vs. Commanders: Philadelphia -5.5, total 44.5

Vikings vs. Packers: Minnesota -1.5, total 46.5

Giants vs. Cowboys: Dallas -3, total 47.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has also produced forecasts for all four matchups. DraftKings currently has Buffalo as a 1.5-point favorite at Houston, Philadelphia favored by 5.5 against Washington, Minnesota favored by 1.5 against Green Bay, and Dallas favored by 3 at New York. Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5+ wager at DraftKings here:

Texans vs. Bills betting preview

Houston and Buffalo both finished 12-5 last season, but their identities could hardly have been more different. Buffalo scored 28.3 points per game, fourth-most in the NFL, and Josh Allen remains the centerpiece of an offense that can manufacture points through the air or with his legs. Houston's counterpunch is a defense that allowed only 17.4 points per game and features perhaps the most uncomfortable EDGE-rushing tandem in football. Danielle Hunter recorded 15 sacks last season, and Will Anderson Jr. added 12. C.J. Stroud also threw for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns in 14 appearances, giving Houston enough offensive substance to complement that defense. SportsLine sees the matchup tilting toward the home team, projecting a 26-20 Texans victory and giving Houston a 61% probability of winning despite Buffalo entering as the slight favorite.

DraftKings lists Buffalo at -1.5 (-108), with Houston at +1.5 (-112). Bet Texans-Bills at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Eagles vs. Commanders betting preview

Washington's 2025 season never really had a chance to resemble its breakout 2024 campaign. Jayden Daniels appeared in only seven games, and the Commanders stumbled to 5-12 after reaching the NFC Championship Game one year earlier. Daniels's return immediately raises the offense's ceiling, but Philadelphia presents an unforgiving opening salvo. The Eagles went 11-6 last year and allowed only 19.1 points per game, while Saquon Barkley still rushed for 1,140 yards despite coming back to earth after his historic 2024 season. Jalen Hurts added 421 rushing yards and eight scores of his own. Washington's larger concern is a defense that surrendered 26.5 points per game in 2025. SportsLine projects Philadelphia 28, Washington 18, gives the Eagles a 72% probability of winning, and has Philadelphia finishing at least six points ahead in 63% of simulations.

DraftKings lists Philadelphia at -5.5 (-108), with Washington at +5.5 (-112). Bet Eagles-Commanders at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Vikings vs. Packers betting preview

Few Week 1 games offer a better strength-on-strength argument. Green Bay ranked fourth leaguewide in offensive EPA/Play last season, whereas Minnesota finished third defensively in the same metric. Now the Vikings are attempting to repair the other half of the operation with Kyler Murray taking over at quarterback. Justin Jefferson still produced 1,048 receiving yards during Minnesota's disappointing offensive season, and pairing him with Murray gives Kevin O'Connell an entirely different style of quarterback to build around. Green Bay still has Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur directing one of the NFC's more efficient offenses, although Micah Parsons' absence removes one of the Packers' most disruptive defensive pieces for the opener. SportsLine expects almost no separation, projecting a 22-20 Minnesota victory and giving the Vikings a 53% probability of finishing at least two points ahead.

DraftKings lists Minnesota at -1.5 (-115), with Green Bay at +1.5 (-105). Bet Vikings-Packers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Giants vs. Cowboys betting preview

Sunday ends with two quarterbacks at dramatically different stages of their careers. Dak Prescott enters Year 11 after throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, and Dallas surrounds him with a deadly receiver combination. George Pickens erupted for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, and CeeDee Lamb still managed 1,077 yards in only 14 games. New York counters with Jaxson Dart, whose rookie season became increasingly difficult to dismiss. Dart threw 15 touchdown passes against only five interceptions and added 487 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground in 12 starts. The Giants, therefore, have genuine offensive upside despite last year's 4-13 record. SportsLine projects Dallas 28, New York 26, but its strongest opinion concerns scoring: the model gives more than 48.5 combined points a 62% probability.

DraftKings lists Dallas at -3 (-112), with New York at +3 (-108). Bet Giants-Cowboys at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Week 1?



You've seen a look at four of Sunday's most notable NFL matchups. Now, get against-the-spread, total, and money-line picks for NFL Week 1 and more from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.