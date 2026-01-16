With only one fully legal sportsbook permitted to operate in Florida, the Sunshine State relies on many of the best DFS apps to help keep sports fans in the action. DraftKings Pick6 joined the mix on Thursday, going live for the first time for anybody located in Florida. It comes at the perfect time since the Miami Hurricanes will play Indiana in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 18. The 2026 NFL playoffs is also underway, and there's plenty of NBA, NHL and college basketball action going on as well.

How to play on the DraftKings Pick6 DFS app

The basis of DraftKings Pick6 is to pick whether players will have more or less than a listed total for various statistical categories. The sports currently available on Pick6 are NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour golf, soccer, UFC, WNBA, NASCAR and Valorant (Esports). College football and college basketball are available in many states as well.

For example, a user might predict that Bam Adebayo has more than 8.5 rebounds in a given game. Each entry is required to have at least two picks with a maximum of six on each entry, with each additional pick adding to the multiplier. One wrong pick leads to a loss, so the more picks added brings a higher degree of both risk and potential reward. Cross-sport entries and entries with more than one pick for a single athlete are not permitted.

Florida teams to use the DraftKings Pick6 DFS app on

Florida is home to a wide variety of collegiate and professional sports teams. Currently in season, the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic are the state's NBA teams. The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning represent the state in the NHL. The Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Florida NFL teams, while there are also multiple soccer teams, PGA Tour tournaments and auto racing events that base out of the state.

There are seven FBS college football teams: Florida, Florida State, UCF, USF, FIU, FAU and Miami, with the Hurricanes in the spotlight as they get set to play Indiana in the CFP title game on Monday. All of those teams also have Division-I basketball, in addition to Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, North Florida and Bethune-Cookman.

