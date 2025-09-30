Four AFC teams will comprise the second two-game MNF slate of the season with Dolphins vs. Jets at 7:15 p.m. ET and Broncos vs. Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code can be used on either game, or both, with NFL player props being the focus of MNF predictions. Simply by correctly predicting if a player has more or less a given statistical bar could result in quite the lucrative payout on Pick6 and many other of the best DFS apps. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for September 30

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs - More (0.9x)

In 35 games with the San Francisco 49ers, McCaffrey has hit paydirt 33 times, averaging nearly one score per game. Across his career, McCaffrey has five touchdowns in four meetings with the Rams, including three scores versus two matchups with Los Angeles since the running back joined the 49ers.

RB Kyren Williams, Rams, 74.5 rushing yards - More

Williams has rushed for 77 yards and 94 yards over the last two weeks, as he's averaging 75.8 yards on the ground on the season. He had at least 89 rushing yards in both matchups versus the Niners last season, and San Fran is coming off a game in which it allowed Travis Etienne to rush for 124 yards.

WR Puka Nacua, Rams, 100.5 receiving yards - Less

Nacua leads the NFL in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (503), but the Niners have one of the league's best pass defenses. San Fran ranks sixth against the pass as no wideout has had more than 54 yards against the team over the last three weeks. For the season, the Niners are giving up just 117 receiving yards per game to all of an opponent's wideouts. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 5.4x.

