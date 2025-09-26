Saturday begins one of the best college football slates of the year with matchups such as Georgia vs. Alabama and Penn State vs. Oregon, making it a great chance to use the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. The Week 4 NFL schedule is also a strong one with a Dublin game Sunday morning between the Vikings and Steelers leading into afternoon matchups of note such as Packers vs. Cowboys and Ravens vs. Chiefs. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Friday, September 26

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Best Pick6 picks for September 26

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys, 21.5 completions - More

Prescott has cleared this number the past two weeks and only missed it by one completion back in Week 1. The Cowboys very well could be playing from behind against the Packers, and without CeeDee Lamb, Prescott will likely be throwing underneath a bit more, opening up a path to a higher number of completions. SportsLine's model is projecting 30.2 completions.

QB Cam Ward, Titans, 32.5 passing attempts - More

Ward is another quarterback who could need to air it out due to playing from behind, which is what the Titans have been doing for much of the season. SportsLine's model projects that the rookie will have 36.7 attempts against the Texans on Sunday.

QB Lamar Jackson, 224.5 passing yards - More

Jackson has surpassed his passing total in six straight games against teams with losing record, which, surprisingly, is what he'll be facing in Week 4 when the Ravens take on the Chiefs. SportsLine's model projects Jackson to to throw for 270.6 yards in that matchup.

