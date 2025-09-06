The Week 2 college football schedule offers a taste of conference matchups, providing an opportunity to use the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. The ACC will see Virginia vs. NC State at noon ET, while the SEC will feature Ole Miss vs. Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET. This Pick6 promotion can be applied to player props from these games, or any others, and it gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for September 6

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Austin Simmons, Ole Miss, 271.5 passing yards - More

Despite getting pulled early in the fourth quarter of last week's 63-7 win over Georgia State, Austin Simmons passed for 341 yards and three scores. He is the fulcrum of an explosive Rebels offense which ranked second in both yards per play (7.3) and passing yards per game (350.8) last season. Simmons should feast off a Kentucky defense which allowed 270 passing yards to Toledo's quarterback in Week 1. Select it at Pick6:

WR Trell Harris, Virginia, 49.5 receiving yards - More

The wideout has had some difficulty in staying on the field due to to injuries, but he's been productive when he suits up. Harris is averaging 57 receiving yards over his last eight games, which includes a 93-yard outing in Week 1, which is one yard shy of matching his career high. Virginia will take on NC State on Saturday, and the Wolfpack just allowed three East Carolina players to have at least 66 receiving yards, with another two players having in between 44 and 49 yards in receptions. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa, 33.5 rushing yards - Less

Sixth-year quarterback Mark Gronowski has 38 career rushing touchdowns, so he's not shy about using his legs. However, all but one of those scores came at the FCS level as he just transferred to Iowa after five years at South Dakota State. While he's run wild against lesser competition, Gronowski has been held in check against teams from power conferences, like what he'll see on Saturday versus Iowa State. He's been held to 17 or fewer rushing yards in both of his games against Power 4 opponents, as the model projects him to have 21 rushing yards on Saturday. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 6x.

