Just as the NFL opening slate had, the Week 2 NFL schedule also has four primetime games that one could target with the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. You could make NFL prop bets on Packers vs. Commanders on Thursday or Vikings vs. Falcons on Sunday night before a Monday doubleheader. Buccaneers vs. Texans is the 7 p.m. ET kickoff on MNF, followed by Chargers vs. Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. Whether you target NFL player props on primetime or for Sunday afternoon games, this Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Tuesday, September 9

Best Pick6 picks for September 9

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Jayden Daniels, Commanders, 223.5 passing yards - Less

While Daniels picked apart the Giants' defense in Week 1 to the tune of 233 passing yards, that came versus a New York team which allowed the third-highest passer rating last season. He will have a much sterner test versus Green Bay, which now has Micah Parsons coming off the edge as the Packers had four sacks in Week 1. Daniels tends to run more against teams with a good pass rush, which then leads to fewer passing yards. SportsLine's model projects the Commanders quarterback to have 210 passing yards. Select it at Pick6:

QB Jordan Love, Packers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More

If you take away Week 18 of last season in which he was pulled in the second quarter, Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 10 of his last 12 home games, as Green Bay will host the Commanders on TNF. That includes in Week 1 when he found Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed for passing scores, as Love had a pair of touchdown passes versus a Detroit defense which allowed the second-fewest passing scores in 2024. The quarterback has a bevy of options at his disposal, including the aforementioned plus Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs, as Love is forecasted to finish with 1.98 passing touchdowns on Thursday. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB Josh Jacobs, Packers, 78.5 rushing yards - More

The model likes the Over with this prop due to the matchup, as Washington was shredded on the ground last year. The team ranked 30th in rushing defense, allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs and allowed the fifth-highest yards per carry overall. Washington has given up at least 100 rushing yards in six of its last seven games, dating back to last season, with three of those opponents going over 200 yards. Jacobs received 18 of Green Bay's 20 carries by running backs in Week 1, so with him getting the lion's share of rushing attempts, the model backs over with this NFL prop. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 6x.

