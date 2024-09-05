DraftKings promo: $250 in bonus bets & NFL+ Premium trial

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Can the Kansas City Chiefs defy history and become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls? The quest for NFL immortality begins Thursday as the Chiefs kick off the season in primetime (8:20 p.m. ET) against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bettors can get in on the action by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook. As an incentive for joining, DraftKings is gifting new customers a special offer for placing their first bet of $5 or more: $250 in bonus bets and a free trial of NFL+ Premium.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for how users can redeem their bonus in time for the opener.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings, one of the industry’s leading sportsbooks, is giving new users the chance to redeem $250 in bonus bets and a month subscription to NFL+ Premium. All that is required is an initial bet of $5 or more.

Win or lose, DraftKings will credit your account with $250 in the form of 10 separate $25 bonus bets, as well as a promo code for NFL+ Premium via email.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be combined with any other promos. They’re also non-withdrawable, but any winnings will be returned to the customers’ cash balance. Keep in mind, that does not include the original stake.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming or West Virginia.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What to know about NFL+ Premium

The second part of this offer involves a redemption code for one month of NFL+ Premium, a subscription service that provides around-the-clock coverage of the NFL. In addition to NFL Network, users will also have access to NFL Redzone, live game replays, all-22 coaches’ film, Next Gen Stats and more. This offer must be redeemed by Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

At the conclusion of the trial period, NFL+ Premium will renew automatically until cancelled.

Unredeemed codes expire and will not be reissued, so be sure to capitalize on this offer while it exists.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Want to sign up? You’re in luck. Registration is easy. Follow these simple steps and the DraftKings sign-up promo is yours.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook, verifying both your identity and location

Deposit $5 into your account

Place a bet of $5 or more on any market

Receive $250 in bonus bets and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium

Bonus bets will be issued instantly — or in the event of technical difficulties, within 72 hours. Again, they will be valid for seven days from the time they’re credited to a customer’s account. They don’t need to be used in one lump sum but are ineligible to be combined with other promos.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

Now is an opportune time to take advantage of this special offer, and you can wager on the Ravens-Chiefs opener. Oddsmakers have installed Kansas City as a 3-point favorite and -155 on the money line on DraftKings Sportsbook to beat Baltimore.

The Ravens, led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, are on the shortlist of contenders to dethrone the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. In fact, outside of Kansas City, nobody has better odds at DraftKings to win the AFC than the Ravens (+550). But knocking off the Chiefs won’t be easy.

There’s a reason why the Chiefs have the edge on the odds board.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ravens +130 +3 (-118) O 46.5 (-108) Chiefs -155 -3 (-102) U 46.5 (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings is one of the most widely used online sportsbooks in the industry, accessible in more than two-dozen U.S. states as of August 2024. It’s a terrific option for both new and existing customers, with lucrative sign-on promos, generous odds and a wide range of sport betting markets among its best attributes.

Registration is quick and easy, and the interface makes for an enjoyable user experience.

DraftKings often offers daily bonuses, including profit boosts and same-game parlay insurance for various sports. For example, users can get the odds of Derrick Henry or Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown in Week 1 boosted from -330 to +100. The maximum bet is $10.

Customers in select markets can also access casino games such as poker, blackjack, roulette and slots, as well as daily fantasy contests.

Whether you’re depositing or withdrawing funds, the process requires only a few steps. Bettors can take out their money via several different methods, including PayPal and Venmo. There are various customer service options should one need assistance.

All of this makes DraftKings an attractive choice for bettors ahead of the NFL season, with Ravens-Chiefs just around the corner.