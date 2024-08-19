Gear up for the upcoming NFL season with this new DraftKings promo, which dishes out $200 in bonus bets and one month of NFL+ Premium to those who qualify.

How does the DraftKings new-user promo work?

This DraftKings new-user promo is easy to claim. All you need to do is register for a new account and make your initial deposit of $5 or more. Then, place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any market. This action will instantly unlock the benefits of this DraftKings promo, which are as follows:

$200 in bonus bets

One promo code to redeem one month of access to NFL+ Premium and Max

Your bonus bets from this DraftKings Sportsbook promo can be used on any market of your choosing. For example, you could use some of your bonus bets to wager on the NFL season’s opening matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5, 2024.

What is NFL+ Premium

NFL+ Premium comes with a lot of benefits for fans of the league. A monthly NFL+ Premium subscription is $14.99/mo and a yearly subscription costs $99.99/yr.

Once you have an active NFL+ Premium subscription, you’ll have immediate access to live local and primetime games on your mobile device, full game replays and All-22 coaches’ film, NFL Redzone, and more.

Take a look at all of the features that come along with NFL+ Premium as well as how it compares to a standard NFL+ subscription:

Features NFL+ NFL+ Premium NFL Redzone ✔ Game replays ✔ NFL Network ✔ ✔ Live preseason games ✔ ✔ Live local and primetime games on mobile ✔ ✔ Live game audio ✔ ✔ Fantasy+ ✔ ✔ NFL Films ✔ ✔ Ad-free highlights ✔ ✔

DraftKings promo terms & conditions

Before claiming the DraftKings promo, there are some important terms & conditions to be aware of.

First and foremost, you will receive your $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings immediately after the placement of your initial $5+ wager. Your qualifying wager’s outcome has no impact on whether or not you earn bonus bets. The same applies to the one month of NFL+ Premium and Max.

Notably, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account in the form of eight (8) $25 bonus bet tokens. All eight of your bonus bets tokens are of single-use, non-withdrawable, and they cannot be combined. Moreover, they all expire seven days after issuance. Any winnings on your bonus bets will not include your initial stake.

So, if you use one of your $25 bonus bet tokens to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Green Bay Packers on the money line at -125 odds in their Week 1 matchup, and the Eagles win, you will receive your $20 winnings, but the $25 bonus bet stake will be removed.

As for the one month of NFL+ Premium aspect of this new DraftKings promo, it’s important to know that your subscription will automatically renew at then-current price following the promotional month’s conclusion. You must manually cancel in order to end your subscription.

What can you bet on to claim this promo?

Your qualifying $5+ cash wager, which must be placed in order to unlock the $200 in bonus bets and one month of NFL+ Premium plus Max, can be placed on any sports market.

Bet on college football week 0 with DraftKings

The college football season is rapidly approaching with Week 0 slated to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 with a quartet of games.

Getting things underway will be No. 10 ranked Florida State taking on unranked Georgia Tech. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Florida State as a double-digit betting favorite on the spread.

Aside from that, Week 0 will feature the following three matchups, all of which can be bet on to claim this DraftKings promo:

Montana State (-325) vs. New Mexico (+260)

SMU (-2800) vs. Nevada (+1300)

Delaware State vs. Hawaii – money line odds n/a

Bet on NFL Preseason Week 3 with DraftKings

Week 3 of the NFL Preseason will see all 32 franchises take the field as hundreds of players compete for final roster spots on their respective teams.

Every game can be bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are dozens of NFL bet types available for each matchup, including game props, team props, and many others. Remember, these bet types are eligible for the new DraftKings promo.

Much of the storylines this preseason have surrounded the rookie quarterback class, led by Caleb Williams, who is aiming to bring the Chicago Bears back to consistent relevancy, and Jayden Daniels who is looking to do the same in Washington.

Both quarterbacks put their talent on display in their first preseason games, showing why they were the first and second overall picks of the 2024 NFL draft. Both are also on track to be the Week 1 starters for their respective teams.

Daniels will stand across the field from fellow rookie first-round pick Drake Maye in Week 3 of the preseason. Training camp reports indicate that the Patriots are taking it slow with their rookie QB, so much so that veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett could be in line to start Week 1.

Take a look at the full NFL Preseason Week 3 schedule below:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos

New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders

Monday’s MLB slate

Tonight’s slate of MLB action consists of 10 games (weather permitting) as we approach the postseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

DraftKings supplies its MLB bettors with a ton of options. The online sportsbook posts your standard moneyline, run line, and totals odds, but that’s just scratching the surface.

For each individual game on tonight’s MLB slate, you will be able to take part in all sorts of batting props, pitching props, and game props. Some of the most popular choices amongst frequent bettors include over/unders on a pitcher’s strikeout total and predicting whether or not a specific player is going to hit a home run.

MLB betting can be a tad different than wagering on some other sports. For starters, teams play just about every day throughout the regular season. In addition to that, in MLB betting, the point spread is referred to as the run line.

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the premier operators in the sports betting industry for many reasons.

To begin with, DraftKings has a great selection of ongoing promotional offers, which extend far past the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus one month of NFL+ Premium welcome promo.

Returning customers can navigate to the ‘Promos’ tab every day to see what is able to be claimed. At the time of writing this page, DraftKings has the following promos available for all users:

MLB Parlay Profit Boost

WNBA No Sweat Bet

MLB HR Odds Surge

FedEx St. Jude Championship Mystery Profit Boost

DraftKings supplies its users with an array of claimable promotions daily.

DraftKings also offers an incredible user experience. The sportsbook’s mobile app is among the very best in the industry. Both the app and the web version of DraftKings are designed extremely well, making it easy for users to navigate.

Furthermore, DraftKings provides as many betting markets as you could desire. Of course, they offer the big markets like the NFL, NBA, etc., but they have odds for several niche markets as well, including darts, e-sports, lacrosse, table tennis, and many others.

What also adds to the overall greatness of DraftKings is their banking options. You will be pretty hard-pressed to have difficulty finding a viable deposit/withdrawal option when making transactions at DraftKings.

Lastly, the customer support team at DraftKings is highly-reputable and effective. You can get in touch with support members via live chat and email. Or, you can check out the ‘Help Center’ for additional assistance.