New users can grab $200 in bonus bets ahead of the upcoming NBA season with the latest DraftKings promo.

The NBA regular tipped off last night and DraftKings is ready with a welcome offer for new customers.

Basketball fans can rejoice as the NBA season is finally underway, and bettors will have games to bet on almost every night. DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of NBA betting markets available.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo explained

Currently, DraftKings is welcoming its new users with a straightforward “bet and get” promo.

New users can simply register for a new account and bet as little as $5 to instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets – regardless of whether that bet wins or loses.

Let’s dive into the terms and conditions of this DraftKings promo.

Terms and conditions

Anyone who has registered for a DraftKings Sportsbook account in the past cannot claim this promotion. If you have never registered for an account, however, you are eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets.

The first step is to sign up for a new account. Once you complete the sign-up process, you’ll need to fund your account. DraftKings requires just a $5 minimum deposit to qualify for this offer.

Now that you have money in your account, you will need to place your initial real-money wager of $5 or more. This qualifying bet can be on any market (sport), at any betting odds.

Upon placement, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Importantly, the outcome of your initial wager has no impact on whether or not you receive your bonus bets.

Furthermore, the $200 in bonus bets will reach your account in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens, which cannot be divided. These bonus bet tokens expire seven days after receipt, and they cannot be withdrawn.

How to claim the new-user DraftKings promo

You can claim the new-user DraftKings promo by following these easy steps:

Select our “CLAIM BONUS” icon Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account Deposit $5+ Bet $5+ on any market, at any odds

After completing the fourth step, $200 in bonus bets will instantly be credited to your account.

NBA futures betting at DraftKings

DraftKings supplies its bettors with an array of NBA futures markets both before and during the season.

One of the most popular NBA futures bets is the NBA FInals Winner market. Following their convincing opening night win, the Boston Celtics (+310) lead the charge as the betting favorite to win it all. Behind Boston are the Oklahoma City Thunder (+650), the New York Knicks (+800) and the Denver Nuggets (+950).

Player awards are always popular futures bets amongst NBA bettors. Below, you can view the current odds-leaders for each major player award:

Regular Season MVP: Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks (+370)

Rookie of the Year: Zach Edey, C, Memphis Grizzlies (+350)

Most Improved Player: Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs (+750)

Coach of the Year: Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets (+800)

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs (-170)

Sixth Man of the Year: Malik Monk, G, Sacramento Kings (+450)

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings is widely considered to be one of the best online sportsbooks in America, and it isn’t just because of the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer.

At DraftKings, you can access several ongoing promos on a daily basis. Navigate to the “Promos” tab to see the day’s offers, which often include a combination of profit boosts, odds boosts, no-sweat bets and more.

A user-friendly interface is one of the most important aspects of a quality sportsbook. DraftKings lays out its desktop site and mobile app in an intuitive manner for both new and experienced bettors. In fact, the DraftKings mobile app is one of the highest-rated products in the industry.

When it comes to available betting markets, DraftKings delivers both popular and niche options. Even if your preferred sport isn’t in season, you can still find available wagering opportunities in the form of futures.