DraftKings is offering new users the opportunity to claim $200 in bonus, bets plus access to a free trial of NFL+ Premium.

Most sportsbooks offer some kind of sign-up promo, but not all are created equally. With football season upon us, DraftKings has released a promising sign-up promotion for new users. What exactly is it? How do you take full advantage? How do you claim it? What can you bet on with the promo? This article will guide you through all of that and more.

Explaining the DraftKings Promo

The first part of the DraftKings promo is the traditional bet-and-get form of promotion. This offer is very common in the industry, but rarely is it as lucrative as the one currently offered by DraftKings.

New users can sign up a new account and then bet $5 in order to claim $200 in bonus bets. Your original wager can be on any market, and the same applies for the bonus bets you earn as a result. Once your first wager is graded, DraftKings will credit your account with eight separate $25 bonus bets.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. 1 per new customer. Ends 08/29/2024 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/ftball. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

This offer is available to all users who have never previously created an account with DraftKings. As long as you are in a state where DraftKings operates and you are at least 21 years old, you can claim this offer. An original deposit of at least $5 is required. Your first bet can be on any market, but a minimum bet of $5 is needed to activate the promotion. Bonus bets are issued as eight separate $25 bets and must be used within seven days of issuance. Bonus bets have no cash value and must be wagered at least once before eligible for withdrawal. The bonus bet stake is not included in any potential payout.

Explaining NFL+ Premium

DraftKings is offering a second part to their sign-up promo, and as great as $200 in bonus bets is, this part might be even more intriguing to some.

New users will also get a one-month free trial to NFL+ Premium, the league’s select streaming service. This streaming service offers a variety of different resources that makes following the league and its teams easier. Here are some of the offerings:

NFL Network and NFL Red Zone

Free audio of all live games

Phone streaming of local and primetime games

Condensed game replays

All-22 film broken down by former players and league personnel

Access to NFL Pro – an advanced analytics database

All of these features will help you stay up-to-date with the league and potentially give you useful information for NFL betting and your fantasy teams.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Signing up and claiming the DraftKings promotion for new users is a simple and easy task. All one has to do is follow these steps:

Follow any of the banner links on this page to get redirected to the DraftKings sign-up page. Enter all necessary information such as your name, date of birth and e-mail. Create a secure account using your email address and password. Download the DraftKings app from the app store of your choosing. This allows you to place and track your bets from anywhere. Fund your account using any of the available deposit methods. Place your first bet on any market of your choosing, making sure to wager at least $5 in the process.

Once your first wager is graded, DraftKings will add eight separate $25 bonus bets into your account. They will also email you a promo code for NFL+ Premium within a few days.

What can you bet on?

With DraftKings sportsbook, there is no shortage of markets and sports to bet on. With that being said, Week 1 of college football is here and a lot of bettors’ attention will be directed that way.

Bet Type Colorado North Dakota State Spread Betting -10 (-108) +10 (-112) Moneyline Betting -355 +280 Total Betting Over 60.5 (-112) Under 60.5 (-108)

The action gets underway early this holiday weekend, with multiple games kicking off on Thursday night. One of those games features Colorado hosting North Dakota State.

North Dakota State is one of the top teams at the FCS level, making it to the semi-finals of the FCS playoffs last season. However, this matchup marks a step up in competition level as Colorado looks to take a massive step forward in their second season under Deion Sanders.

Colorado shocked the world to open last season, winning outright as a three-touchdown underdog against TCU in their opener. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year, as they are a double digit favorite to open the season.

DraftKings at a glance

When looking at the sports betting landscape across the United States, DraftKings sticks out as one of the top players.

Whether you’re an experienced bettor or a novice, DraftKings makes it easy to get involved. DraftKings customer service is quick to solve any issues, whether it’s through an email to support or a direct message on social media.

Users can bet traditional markets while also having the opportunity to bet unique props and create same-game parlays. The user interface makes it easy for users looking to find multiple markets and place multiple bets. Few sportsbooks have as many options as DraftKings offers.

Some sportsbooks tend to forget about existing users, but that isn’t the case with DraftKings. Users get daily promotions added to their account such as profit boosts, bonus bets and boosted odds. These small perks add up.

Most importantly, DraftKings makes it a priority to keep your funds and information safe and secure. Deposits are easy with multiple banking options available. Withdrawals are quick, with the money usually hitting your account of choice within a few days.

For betting college football, it doesn’t get much better than DraftKings Sportsbook.