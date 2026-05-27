DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Rockies-Dodgers, MLB on Wednesday

Whether you're interested in betting the MLB, NHL or anything else on Wednesday, be sure to check out the new DraftKings promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. You can bet on Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals or on Shohei Ohtani's pitching performance in Dodgers vs. Rockies to boost your bankroll tonight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NHL betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes swept their first two playoff opponents but fell behind with a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the 2026 NHL Eastern Conference Finals. However, Carolina managed to respond with back-to-back 3-2 wins in overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Now the Hurricanes have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series on Wednesday.

Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre in Montreal, and the latest NHL odds from DraftKings list Carolina as the -142 favorite on the road. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are listed at +120 on the money line, and the over/under is 5.5 goals. The Hurricanes are now the -500 favorites to advance, while Montreal is priced at +370 to make the Stanley Cup Finals. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are both 29-26 on the season, but they're surprisingly tied for last place in the loaded NL Central. Chicago has lost 10 games in a row to get to this point, while Pittsburgh is 5-5 over its last 10, but they're only 4.5 games behind division-leading Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Pirates are -112 favorites on the money line, while Chicago is priced at -108 on the road.

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night when they host the Colorado Rockies for an NL West matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles (35-20) is first in the division, while Colorado (20-36) is last. The Dodgers are the -424 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while the Rockies are +324 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.