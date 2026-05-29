DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Cubs-Cardinals, MLB on Friday

Game 5 of the 2026 NHL Eastern Conference Finals and a full MLB schedule means you'll have ample opportunity to use the newest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5 wager wins on Friday. Puck drop for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Top MLB matchups include Cardinals vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Phillies. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NHL betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead and they'll have their first opportunity to close the Montreal Canadiens out on Friday night at home. The Hurricanes swept their first two opponents this postseason before losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they've rebounded to win three in a row and take control of the series.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have won the two elimination games they've played thus far, winning Game 7s in the first and second round over the Lightning and Sabres, respectively. However, they're +185 underdogs in the latest NHL odds from DraftKings while the Hurricanes are the -225 favorites. The over/under for Friday's contest is 5.5 goals. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The NL Central has been the best division in baseball so far this season, with all five teams entering the weekend with a .500 record or better and two bitter rivals will go head-to-head as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs. First pitch for the first game of this series is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Kyle Leahy vs. Shota Imanaga. Chicago is the -143 favorite while St. Louis is the +119 underdog.

Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday. Justin Wrobleski will start for the Dodgers at home while Zach Wheeler is scheduled to pitch for the Phillies. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -120 favorite while Philadelphia is +100 on the money line. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.