DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Dodgers-Phillies, MLB on Friday

The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager and a busy Friday is an ideal opportunity to cash in. The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals tonight and there are also high-profile MLB matchups like Cardinals vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Phillies. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NHL betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead and they'll have their first opportunity to close the Montreal Canadiens out on Friday night at home. The Hurricanes swept their first two opponents this postseason before losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they've rebounded to win three in a row and take control of the series.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have won the two elimination games they've played thus far, winning Game 7s in the first and second round over the Lightning and Sabres, respectively. However, they're +205 underdogs in the latest NHL odds from DraftKings while the Hurricanes are the -250 favorites. The over/under for Friday's contest is 5.5 goals. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have a rivalry that dates back to 1885 and the two NL Central members will begin another three-game series on Friday in St. Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and it will be Kyle Leahy on the mound for the home team while Shota Imanaga is scheduled for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings lists Chicago as the -137 favorite while St. Louis is the +114 underdog.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions and they'll host the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. Justin Wrobleski is the pitching choice for Los Angeles while Philadelphia will send out Zack Wheeler as its starter. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and the Dodgers are -120 favorites on the money line while the Phillies are -101 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.