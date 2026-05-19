Right now you can bet on Game 1 of Knicks vs. Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals and use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and there are also crucial MLB matchups on Tuesday like Cubs vs. Brewers and Mariners vs. White Sox. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Eastern Conference finals begin on Tuesday and the New York Knicks will have the advantage of home court and rest heading into Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks beat the Hawks in six games and then swept the 76ers, giving them over a week to gather themselves, while the Cavaliers took seven games to beat the Detroit Pistons.

Cleveland needed seven games in each of the first two rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs and that's a big reason why the Knicks are favored by 7.5 at home. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings also list the over/under at 217.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs have lost seven of 10 and their division lead over the Milwaukee Brewers has shriveled to a half game. Those two NL Central rivals will go head-to-head again on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Milwaukee as the -117 favorite on the money line, while Chicago is the -103 underdog at home.

Then two second-place teams in the American League will go head-to-head at 9:40 p.m. ET with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Chicago White Sox. Seattle is the -149 favorite at home, while Chicago is +124 on the money line. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.