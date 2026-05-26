DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Brewers vs. Cardinals, MLB on Tuesday

Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals is on Tuesday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Thunder vs. Spurs tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and the series is tied, 2-2. There's also MLB action tonight, highlighted by Brewers vs. Cardinals and White Sox vs. Twins. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were the two best teams in the Western Conference all season and what felt like an inevitable conference finals matchup has delivered with a seesaw series. The Spurs won Game 1 in a double-overtime thriller before the Thunder put together a pair of complete victories. San Antonio seized the momentum again with a dominant Game 4 win.

Now, the series is tied and control of the series will be on the line in Game 5. The Thunder will host and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list them as 5.5-point favorites. Meanwhile, the over/under is 216.5 points. Oklahoma City is the -220 favorite to win the series, while San Antonio is priced at +180. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The NL Central is the MLB's best division and its two best teams thus far will go head-to-head on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Kyle Harrison will be on the mound for the Brewers and Michael McGreevy gets the ball for the Cardinals. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Milwaukee as the -186 favorite on the money line while St. Louis is the +153 underdog.

There's also a pivotal series taking place in the AL Central, as the second-place Chicago White Sox are hosting the third-place Minnesota Twins. First pitch in this matchup is also scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, with Sean Burke of the White Sox squaring off against Joe Ryan of the Twins on the mound. Minnesota is the -117 favorite on the road, while Chicago is -103. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.