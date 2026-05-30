DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs Game 7, Arsenal-PSG, UCL, MLB on Saturday

Game 7 of the Western Conference finals is the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, win or lose. Tipoff for the deciding game of Thunder vs. Spurs is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and there are also compelling MLB matchups like Athletics vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Phillies. Arsenal faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at noon ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the first 62-win teams to meet in the NBA playoffs since the Chicago Bulls took on the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals. It's fitting that the two titans will decide their series with a Game 7 on Saturday.

San Antonio scored a 118-91 victory in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all battle in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 212.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

Two second-place teams in the American League will go head-to-head on Saturday with the Athletics hosting the New York Yankees in their temporary Sacramento home. The A's are chasing the Mariners in the AL West, while the Yankees are trying to track down the Rays in the AL East. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET and the Yankees are -150 favorites on the money line, while the Athletics are +130 underdogs.

In another late start, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Philadelphia Phillies for a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Roki Sasaki is scheduled to start for the Dodgers, while Andrew Painter is the scheduled starter for the Phillies. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings lists Los Angeles as a -130 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +110 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.