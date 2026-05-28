DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs, Pirates-Cubs, Rangers-Astros on Thursday

The 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals continue on Thursday with Game 6, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Thunder vs. Spurs tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City has a chance to close out the series, while top MLB matchups include Pirates vs. Cubs and Rangers vs. Astros. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are holding a 3-2 series edge against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals and Game 6 will be the first potential closeout game of the series. The Thunder scored a 127-114 win in Game 5 to earn the opportunity to advance to the NBA finals on Thursday, but they'll have to do so in San Antonio.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and nine assists in the win and Victor Wembanyama had his worst game (4-for-15 shooting) of the series. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Spurs as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 218.5. Oklahoma City is the -450 favorite to win the Western Conference, while San Antonio is +350. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs had the best record in baseball at one point earlier this month, but a lengthy losing slide drew them back into the middle of a crowded NL Central race. They'll visit the Pittsburgh Pirates to wrap up a four-game series on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Pittsburgh as the -175 favorite with Paul Skenes on the mound, while Chicago will go with Colin Rea and is the +145 underdog.

Then the Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros for a nationally-televised broadcast that begins at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi is the scheduled starter for the Rangers and the Astros will turn to Spencer Arrighetti for this in-state rivalry matchup. Texas is a -148 favorite on the money line, while Houston is a +123 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.