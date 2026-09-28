The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Week 3 concludes with the Chicago Bears hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out for Chicago. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

After scoring 59 points in Week 1, the Bears could only muster three points while playing in torrential rain during a loss to the Vikings in Week 2. To make matters worse, Caleb Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the fourth quarter and is expected to miss at least a couple of games. That leaves Tyson Bagent as Chicago's starter in the interim and Case Keenum as the backup with Bagent just getting out of concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start after recording a 24-22 win over the Commanders in Week 1 and then a 24-20 win on the road over the Titans in Week 2. Sean Mannion and the offense are still trying to figure things out, but DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Saquon Barkley (stinger) are both expected to be available tonight. Jalen Carter (wrist) was also a full participant at practice later in the week and he'll anchor the Philadelphia defense.

The Monday Night Football forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff and there's no precipitation expected. The latest Bears vs. Eagles odds list Philadelphia as the 3.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 42.5. Barkley is priced at -115 to score a touchdown and Bears running back D'Andre Swift is priced at +130 to get into the endzone. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.