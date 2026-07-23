DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Diamondbacks, Tigers-Royals, MLB on Thursday

There are only five games in the MLB on Thursday, but you can still claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 as a new user. The two matchups on the MLB schedule tonight are Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks and Tigers vs. Royals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks are both in the hunt for an NL Wild Card spot and they'll go head-to-head at 5:15 p.m. ET on Thursday in Busch Stadium. Arizona has won four of six matchups with St. Louis so far this season, including a series win just last weekend. Tonight's pitching matchup will be Michael McGreevy vs. Brandon Pfaadt and St. Louis is the -125 favorite, while Arizona is the +103 underdog.

A pair of AL Central rivals will also square off at 6:40 p.m. ET, as the Detroit Tigers are hosting the Kansas City Royals. They're fourth and fifth in the division, respectively, but pride will certainly be on the line at Comerica Park. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings lists Detroit as the -205 favorite at home and Kansas City is the +168 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.