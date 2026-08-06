DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cardinals vs. Panthers, 2026 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday is another opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets after they spend their first $5. The first NFL preseason game of the season will be Panthers vs. Cardinals and kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at DraftKings, the Panthers are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game betting preview

The Carolina Panthers enter the 2026 NFL Preseason hoping to build on an NFC South championship campaign last year. Carolina had won seven games combined in 2023 and 2024, but went 8-9 to win the division on the last day of the season. They went on to lose in the NFL Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Rams, but put up an admirable fight in the 34-31 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are coming off a dismal 3-14 season that led to head coach Jonathan Gannon being fired. Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, takes the reins in 2026 and he'll look to almost completely rework the Arizona offense. Jacoby Brissett is the expected starter at quarterback, but rookie Carson Beck and veteran Gardner Minshew are also trying to push for a chance.

Playing time can be relatively unpredictable in the Hall of Fame Game, but you can already find Cardinals vs. Panthers odds on DraftKings. Carolina is favored by 1.5 in the first exhibition game of the NFL season and the over/under is currently 35.5 points. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.