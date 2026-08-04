DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cubs-Dodgers, Diamondbacks-Padres, MLB betting on Tuesday

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, which means 15 chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. MLB matchups today include Cubs vs. Dodgers and Tarik Skubal's debut for Los Angeles and Diamondbacks vs. Padres. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers both have NL pennant aspirations and they'll go head-to-head at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup is Javier Assad vs. Tarik Skubal after a blockbuster trade landed the two-time AL Cy Young winner in Los Angeles over the weekend. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -206 favorites, while the Cubs are +169 underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres look unlikely to catch the Dodgers in the NL West, but both teams are in the hunt for an NL Wild Card spot and they'll go head-to-head at 9:40 p.m. ET. Eduardo Rodriguez is the scheduled starter for Arizona and Randy Vazquez gets the nod for San Diego. The Diamondbacks are the -137 favorites at home and the Padres are +114 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.