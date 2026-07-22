DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cubs-Tigers, Rangers-White Sox, MLB betting on Wednesday

The second half of the MLB season is underway and there are 15 more opportunities for baseball fans to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets after they spend at least $5 on Wednesday. Tonight's top MLB matchups include Cubs vs. Tigers on national TV and Rangers vs. White Sox. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs have had a rollercoaster season, but they own an NL Wild Card spot entering a Wednesday night matchup with the Detroit Tigers that will be nationally televised. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and Chicago is second in the NL Central, while Detroit is fourth in the AL Central. The Cubs are -117 favorites with Colin Rea on the mound and Detroit is the -103 underdog with Keider Montero scheduled to start.

Then two first-place squads in the American League will go head-to-head when the Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox at 8:05 p.m. ET. Cal Quantrill will make the start for Texas and Chicago will counter with Anthony Kay. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Texas as the -112 favorite, while Chicago is the -107 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.