DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Tigers-Royals, MLB on Thursday

The new DraftKings promo code offers users $150 in bonus bets after they spend $5, and you can still earn that sign-up bonus by betting the MLB on Thursday. There's an AL Central rivalry game tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET, as the Detroit Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals for the last game of the evening. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday MLB betting preview

Two-thirds of MLB teams enjoyed an off day on Thursday, but Tigers vs. Royals will wrap up a five-game slate tonight. Detroit is fourth in the AL Central but is still only 6.5 games back in the division, while Kansas City is last and faces a 12-game deficit entering tonight's action.

The pitching matchup will be Troy Melton of the Tigers against Randy Dobnak of the Royals and this is the first contest of a four-game series. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Detroit as the -232 favorite, while Kansas City is the +188 underdog. The over/under for Thursday's matchup is 8.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.