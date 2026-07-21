DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Dodgers, Angels-Cardinals, MLB betting on Tuesday

Major League Baseball takes center stage again with 15 games on Tuesday, which gives you ample opportunities to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets after you spend $5. Tonight's nationally-televised matchups include Phillies vs. Dodgers and Angels vs. Cardinals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers looked like two of the best teams in the National League during the first half of the season and they'll go head-to-head tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the +113 underdog, while Philadelphia is the -136 favorite at home.

Then at 9:38 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Angels will host the St. Louis Cardinals for another matchup broadcast live on national TV. The Angels are last in the AL West and the Cardinals are third in the NL Central, but they currently occupy an NL Wild Card spot. The pitching matchup is Walbert Urena vs. Matthew Liberatore and St. Louis is the -112 favorite, while Los Angeles is the -108 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.