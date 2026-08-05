DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Red Sox-White Sox, Braves-Marlins, MLB betting on Wednesday

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule today, the ideal opportunity to claim the newest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. The MLB playoffs are nearing and the intensity is rising in every matchup between contenders, like Red Sox vs. White Sox and Braves vs. Marlins tonight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Boston Red Sox looked dead in the water a little over a month ago, but a 21-4 record in July catapulted them back into an AL Wild Card spot. Now they'll host the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch on Wednesday. Sonny Gray will be on the mound for Boston and the Red Sox are -119 favorites on the money line, while Sean Burke gets the nod for Chicago with the White Sox listed at +112.

Then two NL East rivals will clash at 7:15 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins. Atlanta is first in the division and is scheduled to start Bryce Elder, while Miami is third and slated to send Eury Perez to the mound. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Braves as -123 favorites at home and the Marlins as the +116 road underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.