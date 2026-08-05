DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Red Sox-White Sox, Marlins-Braves, MLB betting on Wednesday

The MLB playoff picture is coming into focus, and there are 15 games on Wednesday, giving you ample opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to boost your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more, win or lose. Tonight's top matchups include Red Sox vs. White Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET and Braves vs. Marlins at 7:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Just over a month ago, the Boston Red Sox were 15.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, but they are only 5.5 games back entering a matchup with the Chicago White Sox. On Wednesday, they'll play Game 2 of a three-game set at Fenway Park against the AL Central leaders. Sonny Gray will start for Boston (-119 on the money line), and Sean Burke is scheduled to start for Chicago (+112).

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have a 7.5-game lead in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Miami Marlins are lurking 10.5 games back in third. The Braves will host the Marlins in the middle matchup of a three-game series tonight, and the pitching matchup will be Bryce Elder vs. Eury Perez. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the -123 favorite and Miami as the +116 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.