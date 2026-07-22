DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Tigers-Cubs, Rangers-White Sox, MLB betting on Wednesday

The new DraftKings promo code offers $150 in bonus bets after you spend $5 and Wednesday's MLB slate is a great chance to take advantage. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule today, including primetime matchups like Cubs vs. Tigers and Rangers vs. White Sox. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs are currently second in the NL Central and they'll host the Detroit Tigers for an 8 p.m. ET first pitch on Wednesday. Detroit is fourth in the AL Central, but have been playing better baseball and are still within striking distance against a soft division. Colin Rea will make the start for the Cubs and they're -125 favorites at home, while the Tigers will send out Keider Montero and are +104 underdogs.

Then at 8:05 p.m. ET the AL West-leading Texas Rangers will host the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox. The pitching matchup will be Cal Quantrill of the Rangers against Anthony Kay of the White Sox. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Chicago as the -122 favorite and Texas as the +101 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.