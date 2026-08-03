DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cardinals, Cubs-Dodgers, MLB betting on Monday

The 2026 MLB season continues with eight games on Monday, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 trade. Top matchups tonight include Yankees vs. Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. ET and Cubs vs. Dodgers at 8:05 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are two of the most decorated franchises in the MLB and they'll begin a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Monday. AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start for the home team and Michael McGreevy is the scheduled starter for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Yankees as -205 favorites, while the Cardinals are +168 underdogs.

Then two of the best in the National League will go head to head when the Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Matthew Boyd will make the start for the Cubs and the Dodgers are expected to turn to Justin Wrobleski. Los Angeles is the -126 favorite on the money line and Chicago is the +104 home underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.