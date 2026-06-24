DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Brazil-Scotland, Czechia-Mexico, 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup picks up steam on Wednesday with six matches, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Groups A, B and C will all conclude pool play today, with top matchups including Canada vs. Switzerland, Brazil vs. Scotland and Mexico vs. Czechia. According to the latest Brazil vs. Scotland odds, Brazil are -255 money line favorites, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The Scotland vs. Brazil match in Group C isn't as straightforward, with Morocco also in play to win the group or advance. However, an outright win for either team guarantees a spot in the Round of 32 with Scotland sitting on three points and Brazil sitting on four. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Brazil as -255 favorites, while Scotland are +650 underdogs, and a draw is +425.

Meanwhile, Mexico has already sewn up Group B, but will still want to put in a strong performance with a rotated squad as a host nation. They'll host the Czech Republic at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 9 p.m. ET. Despite the fact that Mexico are likely to rest key starters, Mexico are -105 favorites on the three-way money line, while Czechia are +270, and a draw is +285. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.