DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for England-Ghana, Panama-Croatia, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues with action in Group K and Group L on Tuesday, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more on the World Cup. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan at 1 p.m. ET and Colombia vs. DR Congo at 10 p.m. ET will be the two Group K matches, while Group L features England vs. Ghana at 4 p.m. ET and Panama vs. Croatia at 7 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

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How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

After his long-time rival Lionel Messi broke the record for most World Cup goals on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into battle against Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Portugal were stunned by a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match, while Uzbekistan suffered a 3-1 loss against Colombia. Portugal are -700 favorites on the three-way money line, while Uzbekistan are +1800 underdogs, and a draw is +750.

Harry Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 win over Croatia, and now they'll have a chance to seize control of Group L with a win over Ghana today. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list England as -525 favorites, while Ghana are +1500 underdogs, and a draw is +600. Meanwhile, Kane is priced at -170 to score a goal in the DraftKings World Cup props.

Panama and Croatia both lost their openers, so points are at a premium heading into their head-to-head matchup on Tuesday. Croatia are -205 favorites, while Panama are +600 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +340. The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Tuesday's action concludes with Colombia against one of the early darlings of World Cup 2026. DR Congo fought to a draw against European juggernauts Portugal. However, they're +550 underdogs in this matchup, while Colombia are -180 favorites, and a draw is +300. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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