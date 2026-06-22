DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues on Monday with four more matches and it's a great time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Today's matchups will be Argentina vs. Austria at 1 p.m. ET, France vs. Iraq at 5 p.m. ET, Norway vs. Senegal at 8 p.m. ET and Jordan vs. Algeria at 11 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

A Lionel Messi hat trick powered Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria in their opening match and the top spot in Group J will be up for grabs when Argentina takes on Austria in Arlington, Tex. on Monday. Argentina are defending World Cup champions, but Austria are also coming off a strong showing in a 2-0 win over Jordan. However, Argentina are still -215 favorites on the three-way money line while Austria are +650 underdogs and a draw is +340.

Kylian Mbappe also had a strong showing in his World Cup 2026 debut, scoring two goals to lead France to 3-1 win over Senegal. Now they'll take on Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday with a chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 32. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list France as -1100 favorites while Iraq are +2800 underdogs and a draw is +1100.

Erling Haaland scored two goals of his own in his World Cup debut, leading Norway to a 4-1 win over Iraq. Now they'll also have a chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 32 against Senegal to set up a potential showdown with France with the group on the line. The match will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and Norway are +125 favorites, while Senegal are +235 and a draw is +245.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Algeria both lost their opening matches of the 2026 World Cup, but with eight third-place teams advancing with the new 48-team format, there's still hope for both teams with a win tonight. They'll square off in Santa Clara, Calif. and Algeria are -190 favorites while Jordan are +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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