DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Phillies-Dodgers, Rangers-White Sox, MLB betting on Monday

The second half of the MLB season is underway, which means 15 games on Monday to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. All 30 MLB teams will be in action and top matchups include Phillies vs. Dodgers and Rangers vs. White Sox. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup between two of the best teams in the MLB at 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is second in the NL East and currently occupies an NL Wild Card spot, while Los Angeles is first in the NL West and has the best record in baseball. Cristopher Sanchez will pitch for the Phillies and they're -136 favorites at home and the Dodgers are +113 underdogs with Emmet Sheehan on the mound.

Then two first-place teams in the American League will go head-to-head at 8:05 p.m. ET. Chicago is first in the AL Central entering the week and Texas owns a slim lead over Seattle in the AL West. Jacob deGrom will be on the mound for the home team and Erik Fedde is the choice for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Texas as the -175 favorite while Chicago is the +144 underdog. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.