The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5+. There's still one more matchup on the Week 1 college football schedule, with Florida State vs. SMU kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Doak Campbell Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Florida State vs. SMU college football betting preview

The Florida State Seminoles surprised some people by sticking with head coach Mike Norvell after he went 7-17 the last two seasons, but FSU is off to a 1-0 start in 2026. The Seminoles beat New Mexico State 34-17 last week and now they'll open their ACC season at home against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs on Monday.

Rhett Lashlee is entering his fifth season at the helm of SMU and he's guided the Mustangs to win conference championships and 20 wins in their first two seasons as members of the conference. That includes a 42-16 win over Florida State at home back in 2024. Monday's matchup with FSU will be the first game of the season for SMU.

The latest Florida State vs. SMU odds from DraftKings list the Mustangs as 2.5-point favorites on the road and the over/under is 53.5. SMU to finish with 425 yards or more of total offense or more is priced at +120, while FSU to record at least 400 yards of total offense is priced at -115. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.